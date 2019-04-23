Modi to file nomination from Varanasi on April 26; Nitish, Uddhav to accompany PM

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Apr 23: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Tuesday confirmed that Narendra Modi will file nomination from the Varanasi parliamentary seat for the Lok Sabha elections 2019 on April 26 and several prominent NDA leaders including Janata Dal-United (JD-U) chief Nitish Kumar, SAD's Sukhbir Singh Badal and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray would accompany the Prime Minister for the nomination filing.

"Once again Modi Ji will contest from Kashi (Varanasi), he will file his nomination on afternoon of April 26. He will also participate in road show in Kashi on April 25. Sukhbir Singh Badal, Nitish Kumar, Uddhav Thackeray and other NDA leaders will be present during nomination filing by PM Modi on April 26," Shah said today.

When asked about speculations that Priyanka Gandhi may contest from Varanasi, Shah said Congress is in confusion.

"There is democracy in the country, anyone can contest. Congress is in confusion, not us. Our candidate has been declared, Narendra Modi will contest election from here," he said.

Varanasi goes to the polls in the last phase on May 19. The last date of filing nominations for the seat is April 29.

Amid speculations on whether she will fight the Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Priyanka Gandhi on Sunday put the onus on Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Last month, when asked if she would like to contest from her mother's constituency, Raebareli, Priyanka Gandhi had quipped, "Why not Varanasi". And stopped at that, she did not respond to questions put forth by the scribe after that remark and just kept smiling.

Earlier today, while addressing a rally at Rajnagar in Chhatarpur district, Shah said the party's Bhopal Lok Sabha candidate Pragya Singh Thakur was framed in false cases by those who had coined the term "Hindu terror" and indulged in vote bank politics. He defended her candidature and called it an "absolutely right decision".

Varanasi Fact Check Year Candidate's Name Party Result Vote Vote Share Margin 2014 Narendra Modi BJP Winner 5,81,022 56% 3,71,784 Arvind Kejriwal AAAP Runner Up 2,09,238 20% 0 2009 Dr. Murli Manohar Joshi BJP Winner 2,03,122 31% 17,211 Mukhtar Ansari BSP Runner Up 1,85,911 28% 0 2004 Dr. Rajesh Kumar Mishra INC Winner 2,06,904 33% 57,436 Shankar Prasad Jaiswal BJP Runner Up 1,49,468 24% 0 1999 Shankar Prasad Jaiswal BJP Winner 2,11,955 34% 52,859 Rajesh Kumar Mishra INC Runner Up 1,59,096 25% 0 1998 Shankar Prasad Jaiswal BJP Winner 2,77,232 43% 1,51,946 Deena Nath Singh Yadav CPM Runner Up 1,25,286 19% 0 1996 Shankar Prasad Jaiswal BJP Winner 2,50,991 45% 1,00,692 Raj Kishore CPM Runner Up 1,50,299 27% 0 1991 Sheesh Chandra Dixit BJP Winner 1,86,333 41% 40,439 Raj Kishore CPM Runner Up 1,45,894 32% 0 1989 Anil Shastri JD Winner 2,68,196 62% 1,71,603 Shyam Lal Yadav INC Runner Up 96,593 22% 0 1984 Shyam Lal Yadava INC Winner 1,53,076 42% 94,430 Udal CPI Runner Up 58,646 16% 0 1980 Kamalapati INC(I) Winner 1,29,063 37% 24,735 Raj Narain JNP(S) Runner Up 1,04,328 30% 0 1977 Chandra Shekher BLD Winner 2,33,194 66% 1,71,854 Raja Ram INC Runner Up 61,340 17% 0 1971 Raja Ram Shastri INC Winner 1,38,789 47% 85,848 Kamla Prasad Singh BJS Runner Up 52,941 18% 0 1967 S. N. Singh CPM Winner 1,05,784 38% 18,167 R. Singh INC Runner Up 87,617 31% 0 1962 Raghunath Singh INC Winner 1,04,682 40% 45,907 Raghuvira JS Runner Up 58,775 22% 0 1957 Raghunath Singh INC Winner 1,31,087 54% 71,926 Sheomangal Ram IND Runner Up 59,161 25% 0 + More Details