60th episode of 'Mann ki Baat': Modi says,'the year 2020 belongs to Youth'

    New Delhi, Dec 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 60th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday morning. The programme will be broadcasted on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and Narendra Modi App at 11 am.

    Modi to address final Mann ki Baat of 2019

    Here are the Highlights:

    11:34 AM, 29 Dec
    Concluding 60th episode of Mann Ki Baat, Modi said,''Let's show immense faith in the pursuits (actions), the abilities and the resolve of 130 crore countrymen, and come – let's move forth. Many many thanks, many many good wishes.''
    11:33 AM, 29 Dec
    The countrymen have the proud privilege to celebrate the last day of Pongal as the birth anniversary of the great Tiruvalluvar. This day is dedicated to the great writer-philosopher-saint Tiruvalluvar and his life.
    11:33 AM, 29 Dec
    These festivals remind us of India's unity as well as its diversity
    11:33 AM, 29 Dec
    During this time, we will see the celebration of Lohri in Punjab, Pongal in Tamil Nadu and Maagh Biihu in Assam. These festivals have a close link with the prosperity of farmers and their crops.
    11:33 AM, 29 Dec
    Makar Sankraanti and Uttaraayan is celebrated with great fervour in the month of January.
    11:33 AM, 29 Dec
    From Punjab to Tamil Nadu...from Gujarat to Assam...people will celebrate various festivals.
    11:33 AM, 29 Dec
    Movement of sun, moon and earth doesn't just determine eclipses, rather many other things are also associated with them. We all know, that based on the sun's motion, various festivals will be celebrated throughout India in the middle of January.
    11:33 AM, 29 Dec
    In the last 6 months, both the sessions of the 17th Lok Sabha have been very productive.
    11:32 AM, 29 Dec
    We consider our Parliament as the temple of our democracy. Today, I wish to proudly mention, that the parliamentarians that you have elected have broken all the records of the last 60 years.
    11:32 AM, 29 Dec
    There are many such schools and colleges that form astronomy clubs, and such steps must be encouraged.
    11:32 AM, 29 Dec
    Our young scientists not only display a great desire to know their scientific history, but also are resolute in fashioning astronomy's future.
    11:32 AM, 29 Dec
    ISRO has an astronomical satellite called ASTROSAT. ISRO is planning to launch a satellite called Aditya, to study the sun.
    11:32 AM, 29 Dec
    In 2016, the then prime minister of Belgium and I, had inaugurated the 3.6 metre Devasthal optical telescope in Nainital. This is known as Asia's largest telescope.
    11:31 AM, 29 Dec
    We have a giant meter-wave telescope near Pune. Not just that, in Kodaikkaanal, Udagamandala, Guru Shikhar and Hanle Ladakh as well, powerful telescopes are located.
    11:31 AM, 29 Dec
    India is quite advanced in the field of astronomy, and we have taken path-breaking initiatives in this field.
    11:31 AM, 29 Dec
    Maalam was a navigator and whatever he experienced professionally, he recorded it in his diary. Even in the modern age, the very same Maalam's volume' exists as a collection of ancient Gujarati manuscripts.
    11:31 AM, 29 Dec
    A few years ago, I had unveiled a book called “Pre-modern Kutchi Navigation Techniques and Voyages'. This book, in a way, is the diary of Maalam.
    11:31 AM, 29 Dec
    Who doesn't know about the prodigious talent of the great Aryabhatta. During his career, he has expounded in great detail about the Solar Eclipse eclipse, as well as the Lunar Eclipse.
    11:30 AM, 29 Dec
    Our connection with the twinkling stars in the sky is as old as our civilisation. Many of you might be aware that at various places in India, there are magnificent observatories (Jantar Mantars) – which are worth seeing.
    11:30 AM, 29 Dec
    ut unfortunately, on that day overcast skies in Delhi prevented me from enjoying the sight. Though, I did get to see beautiful pictures of the solar eclipse that was visible in Kozhikode and some other parts of India.
    11:30 AM, 29 Dec
    Like my countrymen, especially the youth among them, I too was eager to watch the solar eclipse on the 26th of December.
    11:30 AM, 29 Dec
    This program has given a new found confidence to the youth in Jammu and Kashmir, and shown them a way to forge ahead.
    11:30 AM, 29 Dec
    11:30 AM, 29 Dec
    There are many examples of talented youth who have become symbols of change in Jammu and Kashmir, benefiting from 'Himayat Mission'.
    11:29 AM, 29 Dec
    The Himayat Programme is actually associated with Skill Development and Employment.
    11:29 AM, 29 Dec
    “Come, we will buy only local, products, emphasize on local products, carrying the fragrance of the sweat of our countrymen - That will be the exultant moment of my free India; let these be the dreams with which we proceed!
    11:29 AM, 29 Dec
    My dear countrymen, can we pledge, that by 2022, when we achieve 75 years of independence we insist and remain steadfast at least, for about two-three years on buying local products?
    11:29 AM, 29 Dec
    They all made sacrifices, firmly carrying that dream in their hearts….that of a free India…for the sake of a prosperous, flourishing and free India.
    11:16 AM, 29 Dec
    We attained freedom owing to sacrifice and penance of innumerable people; a freedom that we are fully enjoying
    11:16 AM, 29 Dec
    Mahatma Gandhi viewed this spirit of Swadeshi as a lamp illuminating the lives of millions as well as bringing prosperity in the lives of the poorest of the poor.
    In his last 'Mann Ki Baat' address on November 24, Modi had announced the launch of 'Fit India School grading system' in schools across the country. He also encouraged people to use one's mother tongue saying all progress is meaningless if one's mother tongue is neglected.

    'Introspect if what you did was right’: PM Modi to anti-CAA protesters

    The radio programme is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month and suggestions, stories and ideas are invited from people for it.

