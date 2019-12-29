  • search
Trending Flashback 2019
    Modi to address final 'Mann ki Baat of 2019'

    New Delhi, Dec 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 60th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday morning. This month's 'Mann Ki Baat' is expected to revolve around the NRC debate as well as the Citizenship Amendment Act that has led to huge uproar and violent protests across the nation.

    The programme will be broadcasted on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and Narendra Modi App at 11 am.

    "The final #MannKiBaat of 2019 will be held tomorrow at 11 AM. Do join," the Prime Minister tweeted.

    In his last 'Mann Ki Baat' address on November 24, Modi had announced the launch of 'Fit India School grading system' in schools across the country. He also encouraged people to use one's mother tongue saying all progress is meaningless if one's mother tongue is neglected.

    The radio programme is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month and suggestions, stories and ideas are invited from people for it.

    Story first published: Sunday, December 29, 2019, 8:37 [IST]
