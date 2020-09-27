Mann Ki Baat: Modi hails passage of farm bills

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Sep 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 69th edition of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat at 11 am today.

The programme is held on the last Sunday of every month, through which the Prime Minister interacts with the nation.

Mann Ki Baat: Where and when to watch PM Narendra Modi's Speech

Here are the Highlights:

Newest First Oldest First This 12th of October is the birth anniversary of Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia ji too - She had dedicated her entire life in the service of the people: PM 11th of October is also a special day for us. This day, we remember Bharat Ratna Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan ji on his birth anniversary: PM My dear countrymen, in coming days, we countrymen will remember many great personalities who have made an indelible contribution in the making of India. On 2nd October, we remember two great sons of Ma Bharati - Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri Four years ago, around this time, the world witnessed the courage, bravery and valiance of our soldiers during the Surgical Strike: PM Tomorrow, the 28th of September, we will celebrate the birth anniversary of Shahid Veer Bhagat Singh: PM My dear countrymen, I want to transport you to a period from our past. It is a tale of 101 years ago: PM Friends, in present-times, the more modern alternatives we offer for agriculture, the more it will progress with newer innovations and techniques: PM Friends, Ismail Bhai is a farmer in Rampura village of Banaskantha in Gujarat. His story is also very interesting: PM Modi hails passage of farm bills I urge all storytellers to include all inspirational stories from the period of foreign rule as we are going to celebrate 75 years of independence. Especially between 1857 & 1947. We can introduce our new generation to them in form of stories: PM Modi I get many such letters from farmers, I’ve had a dialogue with farmer organizations, who inform me about new dimensions being added to the farming sector: PM My dear countrymen, it is said here that the one who is rooted to the ground, is equally firm during the course of the biggest of storms: PM When Seduji visited #Kumbh and at that time he was part of the delegation that I met, his passion for India, affection and love are indeed a matter of pride for all of us: PM My dear countrymen, come, let us now travel across the seven seas from the world of stories, listen to this voice: PM You will see, what a huge treasure will get accrued in the family, how great research work will get carried out and how much delight it will bring to everyone! And a new life, a new energy will be generated in the family: PM I would definitely urge you to take out sometime in the family every week for stories: PM We heard these sisters who carry forward unending stream of our traditions through medium of #storytelling. All things that we spoke about will be on my #NarendraModiApp–you can definitely listen entire stories on app: PM History of stories is as ancient as the human civilization itself. 'Where there is a soul, there is a story'.... In India, there has been a rich tradition of storytelling. We're proud to be denizens of land that nurtured tradition of Hitopadesha & Panch Tantra: PM The Corona crisis period has served in fostering bonding among family members, bringing them even closer: PM Modi Today, we are joined by our sister Aparna Athare and other members of the Bengaluru Storytelling Society. Come, let’s talk to them and learn about their experience : PM @narendramodi #MannKiBaat #PMonAIR pic.twitter.com/mxeOVNIuKF — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) September 27, 2020 Today, we are joined by our sister Aparna Athare and other members of the Bengaluru Storytelling Society. Come, let’s talk to them and learn about their experience : PM I am noticing people who are taking commendable initiatives in promoting the art form of Qissagoi: PM Myriad folk tales are prevalent here: PM In India there has been a rich tradition of storytelling or Qissagoi: PM Where there is a soul, there is a story’: PM Surely, we must have realised, how significant the mores and conventions set by our ancestors are…. even today.... how their dearth can be deeply felt! 