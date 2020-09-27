Modi to address 69th episode of Mann Ki Baat at 11 am today

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Sep 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 69th edition of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat at 11 am today.

The programme is held on the last Sunday of every month, through which the Prime Minister interacts with the nation.

Earlier, PM Modi had invited suggestions for his monthly address Mann ki Baat.

"The greatest strength of #MannKiBaat is the diverse range of inputs received from people across India. This month's episode will take place on 27th September. I urge you all to share your ideas on the NaMo App, @mygovindia, or by dialing 1800-11-7800," tweeted Modi.

Speaking at the 68th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India has talent and ability to become a toy hub for the entire world and called upon startups to 'team up for toys' and said it is time to get vocal for local toys.

He also paid glowing tributes to India''s canine brigade and specifically mentioned about ''Sophie'' and ''Vida'', the two brave dogs who were awarded the Chief of Army Staff''s Commendation Cards on August 15.