Modi calls win as blessings of the people to a beggar

New Delhi, May 23: Terming the BJP's win as a historic day in the history of democracy, Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi on Thursday said he was "Fakir" (Beggar) whom the people of India have blessed.

PM Modi arrived at the BJP's Headquarters amid loud chants of "Modi, Modi" where Amit Shah welcomed him with a bouquet. Modi, in his address to party workers, said it was not his won but the victory of honesty. He urged people to keep him on his toes and brong it to his notice if he errs.

"Since the country got independence, so many elections took place, but the maximum voting took place in this election, and that too in 40-42 degree temperature," he said.

If someone has won, it is Hindustan that has won, it is democracy that has won, it is public that has won, he said.

"India has united to elect us. It is a mandate from New India," he added.

"We have stayed true to BJP's vision," PM Modi said, adding that the people have voted for empowerment.

He congratulated the voters, Election Commission and security personnel for contributing towards smooth and fair conduct of the Lok Sabha polls 2019.

In a veiled attack on the opposition, PM Modi said 'pseudo seculars' have been exposed.

"Brigade of pseudo secularists who were calling for the secular forces to unite have been exposed and have fallen silent over the past five years," Modi said.

"Today there are only two castes in India- the poor and the other are those who want to help the poor come out of poverty," Modi added.

Modi said that the Constitution of India is supreme for the BJP and tha party is ready to take along the opponents for its sake. He also thanked the NDA allies for steering the alliance to a landslide victory.

Earlier, Amit Shah addressed the party workers and said it was PM Modi's "Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas" policy over the past five years which helped the party win again.