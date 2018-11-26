Modi tears into Rahul Gandhi, stops short of calling him ignorant

New Delhi, Nov 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a blistering attack on the Congress and its president Rahul Gandhi, and said 'naamdaar' does not even know what an election manifesto is.

PM Modi often refers Rahul Gandhi as 'naamdaar' which in Hindi means famous.

Modi said that 'naamdaar' or Rahul Gandhi made many promises during his rallies across Madhya Pradesh, but none of them found mention in Congress' election manifesto.

"Iss naamdar ko itna gyaan nahi hai NCC kya hoti hai. Iss naamdaar ko ye gyaan nahi hai ghoshnapatra kya hota hai. Iss naamdaar ko ye gyaan nahi hai ki main Kailash Mansarovar jaakar ke aaya lekin Kailash Mansarovar hota kya hai (This Naamdaar doesn't even know what NCC is. Naamdaar does know what a manisfesto is. This Naamdar went to Kailash Mansarovar but daoes not know what is the significance of Kailash Mansorovar," Modi said in Banswara, Rajasthan.

Rahul Gandhi keeps claiming that he is a 'Shiv Bhakt' and had visited Kailash Mansarovar earlier this year.

"Congress ne jo aabru banai hai, hamari aabru waisi nahi. Wo vaade karte hain, aapke yahan aake kaha mobile phone Made in Dungarpur...Congress ke naamdaar ne kaha tha. Rajasthan chunaav ka manifesto nikla.Kya usmein likha hai Congress sarkar banegi to Made in Dungarpur banega? (We are not like Congress. Naamdaar promised that there would Made in Dungarpur mobile phones if voted to power, but there is no mention of it in the manifesto)," he said.

Modi said that Tribals had been demanding a seperate ministry look into their affairs, but Congress paid no heed to it.

"Tribal community has existed since thousands of years. Did they not make sacrifices during the freedom struggle? Did they not contribute in the development of the nation? You know this, I know this, history knows this but Congress doesn't know this," Modi said in poll-bound Rajasthan.

"Tribal community used to demand for a separate ministry, minister and budget. They used to demand for development policies. But Congress wasn't concerned about them. It was only after Vajpayee Ji became PM, that a dedicated Ministry of Tribal Affairs was created," he added.