Modi talking about respecting women now as polls are ending: Mayawati

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

Lucknow, May 16: In yet another personal attack on the prime minister, BSP chief Mayawati on Thursday said how can one expect Narendra Modi to respect women when he cannot do so for his wife.

Addressing an election rally here along with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and RLD's Ajit Singh, Mayawati targeted Modi and BJP president Amit Shah, saying the "government of guru and chela (disciple)" would be ousted from power on May 23, the day results of Lok Sabha polls would be announced.

The BSP again alleged that women in the BJP are scared of their husbands meeting the prime minister fearing they might also "abandon their wives".

"As the election is coming to an end Modi now remembers women and talk about giving them respect...How can one expect Modi, who cannot respect his wife, to do so for mothers and sisters," Mayawati said.

She alleged Modi is also "troubling" West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

In a press statement earlier this week, Mayawati had said, "I have come to know that in BJP, women leaders get scared when they see their husbands going near PM Modi. They fear that like Modi they might also abandon their wives."

"Under such circumstances, I request all the women of the country not to give their votes to such a person. This would also be their real respect to the deserted wife of Modiji," she had said.

Addressing the rally in Varanasi, the BSP chief also questioned the prime minister on his caste.

She claimed Modi has "lost his sleep" after it became clear that the BSP-SP-RLD grand-alliance was winning.

Varanasi, where Modi is pitted against alliance candidate Shalini Yadav, goes to poll in the seventh and last phase on May 19.

Addressing the rally, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said that after May 23, the country will get a new prime minister.

He accused Modi of selling "false dreams" to the people and then "betraying" them.

He said the BJP and Modi had promised to transform Varanasi into Kyoto (city of Japan) but failed.

Modi was unable to clean the river Ganga though he had displaced boatmen from their places where they earned their livelihood, Yadav alleged.

Referring to sacked BSF jawan Tej Bahadur, the SP leader alleged how can one expect Modi to fight terrorists on the border when he could not contest election against a jawan.

Tej Bahadur's nomination was cancelled by the poll authorities.

He also criticised the BJP government in the state over encounter killings of history-sheeters.

RLD chief Ajit Singh alleged that Modi failed to provide jobs to youths and bulldozed institutions such as the CBI and the RBI.

PTI