Modi takes on Didi head on, says 40 TMC MLAs in touch with him

Kolkata, Apr 29: In what can be called as one of the most stinging attacks on the West Bengal Chief Minister, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that once the saffron party wins the elections, the TMC MLAs would leave Mamata Banerjee and join the BJP.

Modi was addressing an election rally in West Bengal's Serampore. Modi claimed that 40 of the TMC's MLAs were in touch with him.

"Didi, on 23 May when the results will come, lotus will bloom everywhere and your MLAs will leave you. Even today, didi, 40 of your MLAs are in contact with me," he said.

PM Modi was slated to address two rallies in West Bengal and one in Jharkhand on Monday.

Further commenting on clash during polling in Asansol in which Union Minister and BJP leader Babul Supriyo's car was allegedly damaged by the TMC workers, Modi called workers of Banerjee-led party as "goons".

"Goons of TMC are trying their hardest to stop people from voting and attacking BJP workers, they are not letting BJP leaders campaign," he added.

Violence marred polling in West Bengal during the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections 2019 in which Union Minister and sitting BJP MP Babul Supriyo's car was vandalised. Clash broke out between the Trinamool (TMC) workers and security personnel at a polling booth in Asansol from where Supriyo is seeking a second term.

Babul Supriyo's vehicle was attacked and vandalised, allegedly by the TMC workers, when he was on his way to a polling booth in Barabani. The singer-turned-politician also reportedly had a heated argument with polling officers at Baraboni's Kashidanga after BJP polling agent was allegedly chased away from booth no. 180.

Babul Supriyo took to Twitter and alleged that the Trinamool Congress is trying to influence voters and have stationed their people at booth numbers 171, 199, 223 and 224 in Jamuria constituency.

"They want to confine me at a single place. I have to move to other places. Even those residing in buildings in front of the polling station could not cast their votes," Supriyo reportedly told the media.

"I will myself take the central forces to that polling station. It is very good that people in West Bengal are aware and they want central forces so that they can cast their vote. This is why Mamata Banerjee is scared," he added.

According to ANI, the clash erupted after the BJP and CPIM workers insisted that the central forces must be present during the polling in a particular booth in Asansol. TMC workers, however, insisted that the polling be held despite the absence of central forces.

Violence was reported from several places in West Bengal even during the first three phases.