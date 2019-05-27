  • search
    Modi, Sonia, Rahul pay homage to Nehru on his 55th death anniversary

    New Delhi, May 27: Political leaders including senior Congress leaders on Tuesday paid their homage to the country's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary.

    Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi paid homage to former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary.

    UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi pay tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary, at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi.PTI Photo

    Former president Pranab Mukherjee, former vice president Hamid Ansari, former prime minister Manmohan Singh also paid homage to the late prime minister at the Shanti Van on the banks of the Yamuna here.

    Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Ghulam Nabi Azad, the leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha, several senior Congress leaders and MPs also paid respects to the late leader.

    "Many democratic nations as young as India, soon degenerated into dictatorships. "On his death anniversary, let us remember Jawaharlal Nehru Ji's contribution in building strong, independent, modern institutions, that have helped democracy survive in India for over 70 years," the Congress president tweeted.

    Among others who paid their obeisance to the late leader was former Uttar Pradesh Governor Motilal Vora. An all-religion prayer meeting was organised at the memorial premises.

    Narendra Modi took to Twitter to pay his obeisance to country's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary.

    Nehru was born to Motilal Nehru and Swaroop Rani on November 14, 1889, in Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh. Independent India's first and longest serving prime minister, he remained in office until his death on May 27, 1964.

    (With PTI inputs)

