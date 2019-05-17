Modi slams Pragya Singh Thakur for Godse remark, says ‘will never forgive her’

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 17: Reacting to Sadhvi Pragya's recent comments on Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Bhopal for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 and said, "Will never forgive her for insulting Bapu."

''Gandhiji ya Godse ke baare mein jo bayaan diye gaye hain wo bahut kharaab hain aur samaaj ke liye bahut galat hain. Ye alag baat hai ki unhone maafi maang li, lekin main unhe mann se kabhi maaf nahi kar paunga (Statements given by Gandhiji and Godse are wrong. Though, she has apologised, but I will never be able to forgive her)," PM Modi was quoted as saying on the official Twitter handle of the BJP.

Earlier in the day, BJP chief Amit Shah distanced the party from pro-Godse remarks made by its leaders, Sadhvi Pragya, Anantkumar Hegde, and Nalin Kateel, claiming that the party's disciplinary committee will seek an explanation from all the three leaders and will submit a report to the party within 10 days.

'Party line is my line': BJP's Sadhvi Pragya apologises for calling Godse 'patriot'

Pragya Thakur had stoked a controversy on Wednesday as she termed Godse a 'deshbhakt', while speaking to the media. "Nathuram Godse was a 'deshbhakt', is a 'deshbhakt' and will remain a 'deshbhakt'. People calling him a terrorist should instead look within, such people will be given a befitting reply in these elections," she had said.

However, she issued a apology soon after facing backlash for her statement. "It was my personal opinion remark. My intention was not to hurt anyone's sentiments. If I've hurt anyone I do apologise. What Gandhi Ji has done for the country cannot be forgotten. My statement has been twisted by the media," she said.