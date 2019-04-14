  • search
    Modi slams political families before polls, comes to stitch alliances later: Mehbooba

    Jammu, Apr 14: PDP chief and former Chief Minister of J&K reacted to PM Modi's attack on her and Omar and Farooq Abdullah at a rally in Kathua and asked why does he slam the political parties before the polls but comes to stitch alliances with the same parties later.

    Peoples Deomocratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti

    Taking to Twitter, Mufti said,"Why does PM slams political families pre-elections and then sends his envoys to stitch alliances with the very same parties? NC in 99 and PDP in 2015. Why do they choose power over Article 370 then? BJP with its noxious agenda of banishing Muslims and minorities wants to divide India."

    Opposition parties to approach SC again over VVPATs, say poll process lacks transparency

    Earlier in the day, Narendra Modi launched a blistering attack at Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, while addressing a massive poll rally at Kathua in Jammu region. He said that Mufti family and Abdullah family have ruined three generations of Jammu and Kashmir and for better future of state, they need to be voted out.

    "Abdullah family and Mufti family destroyed lives of three generations of Jammu and Kashmir. The bright future of the state can be ensured only after their departure. They can bring their entire clan into field, can abuse Modi as much as they want but they won't be able to divide this nation," said PM Modi in a thundering speech.

    The Prime Minister also raised the issue of Kashmiri Pandits' displacement from the valley and attacked Congress over dynasty politics and also over its manifesto.

    Story first published: Sunday, April 14, 2019, 14:08 [IST]
