Modi signs off from social media as women achievers take over his account for the day

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 08: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on International Women's Day and signed off from Twitter, handing over his social media accounts to seven women achievers to celebrate the special day.

However, PM Modi did not disclose the names of the seven women achiever who would handle his social media account.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, he wrote,"Greetings on International Women's Day! We salute the spirit and accomplishments of our Nari Shakti. As I'd said a few days ago, I'm signing off. Through the day, seven women achievers will share their life journeys and perhaps interact with you through my social media accounts,"

Meanwhile, Modi will interact with Nari Shakti awardees that will take place after President Ram Nath Kovind gives away the Nari Shakti awards at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday morning.

NEWS AT 3 PM MARCH 8th, 2020

The Nari Shakti awards are given annually to individuals, groups, institutions in recognition of their exceptional work towards the cause of women empowerment, especially for vulnerable and marginalised women.

Modi had on Tuesday said he would be handing over his accounts on various social media platforms to women who inspire. "This Women's Day (March 8), I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions," he had tweeted. The PM has accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

The Twitter handle of the Prime Minister's Office has 32 million followers. In September 2019, PM Modi was the third-most followed world leader on the microblogging site, behind only US President Donald Trump and his predecessor Barack Obama. The Prime Minister was the first Indian to cross the 50-million followers mark on Twitter.