  • search
Trending Coronavirus Nirbhaya
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Modi signs off from social media as women achievers take over his account for the day

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 08: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on International Women's Day and signed off from Twitter, handing over his social media accounts to seven women achievers to celebrate the special day.

    Modi signs off from social media as women achievers take over his account for the day

    However, PM Modi did not disclose the names of the seven women achiever who would handle his social media account.

    Taking to Twitter on Sunday, he wrote,"Greetings on International Women's Day! We salute the spirit and accomplishments of our Nari Shakti. As I'd said a few days ago, I'm signing off. Through the day, seven women achievers will share their life journeys and perhaps interact with you through my social media accounts,"

    Meanwhile, Modi will interact with Nari Shakti awardees that will take place after President Ram Nath Kovind gives away the Nari Shakti awards at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday morning.

    The Nari Shakti awards are given annually to individuals, groups, institutions in recognition of their exceptional work towards the cause of women empowerment, especially for vulnerable and marginalised women.

    Modi had on Tuesday said he would be handing over his accounts on various social media platforms to women who inspire. "This Women's Day (March 8), I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions," he had tweeted. The PM has accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

    The Twitter handle of the Prime Minister's Office has 32 million followers. In September 2019, PM Modi was the third-most followed world leader on the microblogging site, behind only US President Donald Trump and his predecessor Barack Obama. The Prime Minister was the first Indian to cross the 50-million followers mark on Twitter.

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi international womens day

    Story first published: Sunday, March 8, 2020, 11:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 8, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X