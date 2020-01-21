  • search
Trending Delhi Elections 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Modi should do 'Naukri Par Charcha', listen to people: Sitaram Yechury

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 21: CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday slammed the government over dipping employment rates, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi should conduct a "Naukri Par Charcha".

    Modi should do Naukri Par Charcha, listen to people: Sitaram Yechury
    CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury

    Quoting a news report, Yechury charged that the "unemployment rate is the worst-ever in independent India".

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020: Modi urges students to have technology-free hour everyday

    "Modi should do a Naukri Par Charcha, and listen to the 'mann ki baat' of millions of jobless he has created with his policies like demonetisation and badly planned GST," he said in a tweet.

      Lucknow anti-CAA protest: Munnawar Rana's daughters, other women booked| OneIndia News

      The prime minister had on Monday interacted with students during "Pariksha Pe Charcha" programme.

      Yechury added that "Unemployment rate is the worst-ever in independent India. 45% for those between 15-19 years of age. It is 37% for those between 20-24 years. Urban unemployment. This is 44% in urban India".

      More SITARAM YECHURY News

      Read more about:

      sitaram yechury narendra modi

      Story first published: Tuesday, January 21, 2020, 13:22 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 21, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue