Modi shares link on information regarding COVID-19 in sign language

    New Delhi, Mar 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took to Twitter to share a link on information regarding coronavirus in sign language.

    "Valuable information on COVID-19 in sign language," he tweeted. Modi has been taking to social media to disseminate information on ways to protect against the deadly virus.

    In yet another tweet, Modi shared a message which explains the meaning of coronavirus in Gujarati.

    He said on Twitter that the forward is very relevant today. In Hindi it means ko: koi ro: road par, na: nahin nikale. (No one come on streets).

    Modi has been taking to social media to disseminate information on ways to protect against the deadly virus. He has also batted for social distancing, asking people to stay home and venture out only when absolutely necessary to check the spread of coronavirus.

    The death toll due to the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to nine on Monday after West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh reported a casualty each, while the number of confirmed cases soared to 468, the Union Health Ministry said.

