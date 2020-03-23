Modi shares link on information regarding COVID-19 in sign language

India

pti-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took to Twitter to share a link on information regarding coronavirus in sign language.

"Valuable information on COVID-19 in sign language," he tweeted. Modi has been taking to social media to disseminate information on ways to protect against the deadly virus.

In yet another tweet, Modi shared a message which explains the meaning of coronavirus in Gujarati.

He said on Twitter that the forward is very relevant today. In Hindi it means ko: koi ro: road par, na: nahin nikale. (No one come on streets).

The death toll due to the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to nine on Monday after West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh reported a casualty each, while the number of confirmed cases soared to 468, the Union Health Ministry said.