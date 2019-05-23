Modi-Shah strike rate way ahead of Rahul-Priyanka

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 23: The strike rate of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah, has been much higher when compared to Rahul Gandhi and his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Out of the 145 rallies that Modi addressed, the BJP candidates are leading in over 90 of them.

In comparrison, Rahul Gandhi addressed 115 rallies and the Congress candidates are leading only in 28 of those seats. Priyanka Gandhi on the other hand addressed 37 and candidates from these seats are leading only 8.

BJP surges ahead, snatches Hindi Heartland back

BJP President Shah addressed 137 rallies and candidates are leading on 83 of these seats. This means Modi and Shah had a strike rate of 57 per cent. On the other hand Rahul and Priyanka together had a strike rate of 21 per cent.

Current trends show that the BJP is comfortably ahead of the half way mark. The party has made a strong comeback in the Hindi heartland, where it had lost the assembly elections in 2018. The Congress on the other hand has done well in Kerala, Punjab and Chhattisgarh.