  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Modi-Shah strike rate way ahead of Rahul-Priyanka

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 23: The strike rate of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah, has been much higher when compared to Rahul Gandhi and his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

    Out of the 145 rallies that Modi addressed, the BJP candidates are leading in over 90 of them.

    Modi-Shah strike rate way ahead of Rahul-Priyanka
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah

    In comparrison, Rahul Gandhi addressed 115 rallies and the Congress candidates are leading only in 28 of those seats. Priyanka Gandhi on the other hand addressed 37 and candidates from these seats are leading only 8.

    BJP surges ahead, snatches Hindi Heartland back

    BJP President Shah addressed 137 rallies and candidates are leading on 83 of these seats. This means Modi and Shah had a strike rate of 57 per cent. On the other hand Rahul and Priyanka together had a strike rate of 21 per cent.

    Current trends show that the BJP is comfortably ahead of the half way mark. The party has made a strong comeback in the Hindi heartland, where it had lost the assembly elections in 2018. The Congress on the other hand has done well in Kerala, Punjab and Chhattisgarh.

    lok-sabha-home

    More AMIT SHAH News

    Read more about:

    amit shah narendra modi election results lok sabha elections 2019

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X

    Loksabha Results

    PartyLWT
    BJP+29257349
    CONG+77885
    OTH1053108
    Full Results

    Arunachal Pradesh

    PartyLWT
    BJP19019
    CONG000
    OTH606
    Full Results

    Sikkim

    PartyLWT
    SDF10010
    SKM808
    OTH000
    Full Results

    Odisha

    PartyLWT
    BJD1050105
    BJP26026
    OTH15015
    Full Results

    Andhra Pradesh

    PartyLWT
    YSRCP1428150
    TDP24024
    OTH101
    Full Results

    TRAILING

    Priya Dutt - INC
    Mumbai North Central
    TRAILING
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue