Modi, Shah busy? Their lookalikes campaign for BJP in UP’s Gorakhpur bypoll

Lucknow, March 9: No election campaign of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is complete without Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah addressing rallies. Both the top leaders have emerged as the election winners for the party. What does the BJP do when the duo is busy? Simple. The saffron party brings in their lookalikes. That is what the BJP did for its campaigning in the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha bypoll scheduled on March 11.

The lookalikes of Modi and Shah campaigned for the BJP candidate in Gorakhpur recently, say reports. "Gorakhpur: Lookalikes of PM Modi and Amit Shah campaigning for BJP ahead of Lok Sabha bypolls (earlier visuals)," tweeted ANI.

Gorakhpur: Lookalikes of PM Modi and Amit Shah campaigning for BJP ahead of Lok Sabha bypolls (earlier visuals) pic.twitter.com/N6vDVvKZos — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 8, 2018

The doppelgangers of the PM and the Rajya Sabha MP look almost similar to the popular leaders. However, a closer look will reveal the "reality" that it's "fake" Modi and Shah. Nonetheless, the voters are happy that if not Modi and Shah, who are busy with their other assignments, at least the BJP thought of an innovative idea to bring in lookalikes of the PM and the BJP chief.

The bypoll on March 11 was necessitated after chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who is also mahant of the Gorakhnath temple, vacated the seat following his election to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council.

The Lok Sabha bypoll in Gorakhpur, considered a safe bet for UP's ruling BJP with five-time MP and CM Adityanath fronting the campaign, has acquired fresh urgency with the new-found bonhomie between the opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Along with Gorakhpur, LS bypoll is also scheduled in UP's Phulpur on March 11. The Phulpur seat was earlier vacated by Adityanath's deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya. The BJP expressed confidence that the newfound equation between the SP and the BSP would make no difference to the electoral contest.

"There will be no effect of the alliance. The BJP is all set to post victory with a huge margin. The people have now come to understand the reality of all such alliances," BJP media zonal in-charge Satyendra Sinha said.

The UP CM has aggressively campaigned for the bypolls. Recently, at a public rally, he described the SP-BSP alliance as coming together of "snake and mole".

"Their (SP and BSP) condition is like snake and mole, who are running here and there to save their lives. I pity them but they have looted the state and played with the future of young people and farmers," Adityanath said at a public meeting.

OneIndia News

