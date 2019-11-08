Modi-Shah blinded by ‘revenge & Political Vendetta': Congress on SPG withdrawal

By Vishal S

New Delhi, Nov 08: The Congress on Friday lashed out at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre for withdrawing the Special Protection Group (SPG) security cover given to the Gandhi family.

The Special Protection Group (SPG) security cover given to the Gandhi family - Congress president Sonia Gandhi, and her children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra - has been withdrawn, said reports. The family will now get 'Z+' security by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on an all-India basis.

"Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are blinded by personal revenge & political vendetta. This is proved by unceremonious withdrawal of SPG cover of ma'am Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi," senipr Cogress leader KC Venugopal said.

The decision was said to have taken after multiple security agencies carried out a threat perception assessment and found there was no direct threat to them.

The SPG cover is the highest tier of security in the country. Officials assured that the security of the Gandhi family will not be compromised. The government had recently also withdrawn the SPG cover of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

"Two former prime ministers of India, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi were murdered and it was Atal Bihari Vajpayee who amended the law to give the family of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, the SPG cover. Modi and Shah have undone it now," Venugopal added.

Currently, SPG protects just four people - PM Modi and the three members of the Gandhi family- Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. After withdrawal of SPG cover to the Gandhis, PM Modi is the only VIP to get SPG c0ver.

Under the Z-plus security, the Gandhis will have commandos from the paramilitary force in close proximity besides guards at their homes and where ever they travel in the country, the official said.