Modi set for first bilateral visit after election victory, likely to visit Maldives on June 7

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 26: After swearing-in for the second term, Narendra Modi will go to Maldives for his first bilateral foreign visit. He is likely to visit Maldives between June 7 - 8.

President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih has congratulated Modi on the electoral win recently secured by the Bharatiya Janaata Party and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

In November last year, PM Modi had visited the Maldives to attend the swearing-in ceremony of President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih after he surprisingly defeated Abdulla Yameen in the presidential polls.

During President Solih's visit to India in December, New Delhi had announced financial assistance of USD 1.4 billion to Male.

However, the President's Office stated that they have not been officially informed of a visit by the Indian Foreign Ministry.

The BJP led by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-BJP president Amit Shah duo - has secured 302 seats in the 17th Lok Sabha.

Meanwhile, the Congress, the main Opposition party, managed to increase its vote share from 2014 only by a handful of votes, with a final tally of 52 votes. There will be no Leader of Opposition in the upcoming Lower House for a second consecutive term.

With 23 May mandate, Modi also becomes the first prime minister to return to power winning a bigger vote share for the party enjoying full single-party majority in the Lok Sabha since Jawaharlal Nehru's victory in 1957 Lok Sabha election.