Modi Sarkar 2.0 LIVE: Portfolio allocation soon, final touches being given

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, May 31: Narendra Modi took oath as India's Prime Minister for the second time at the forecourt of majestic Rashtraparti Bhavan after the BJP swept Lok Sabha elections 2019 by winning 303 seats.

Modi was administered the oath of office and secrecy by President Ram Nath Kovind at a grand ceremony in which emminent personalities from different fields took part.

Along with Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, and other top leaders were also sworn-in as Union ministers. D V Sadananda Gowda, Nirmala Sitharaman and Ram Vilas Paswan also tool oath among others.

This is the second time Modi took the oath at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan. Modi was sworn in by the then President Pranab Mukherjee in 2014 in the presence of over 3,500 guests including the heads of SAARC countries.

At 14%, or 78 of all 542 seats, the 17th Lok Sabha saw the highest representation of women ever, but only three women found a place in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new cabinet on Thursday. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan offered prayers at the Jagannath temple in Delhi's Hauz Khas Village on Friday. H.E. @SushmaSwaraj leaves a lasting legacy as External Affairs Minister. Thank you Madam for being a true friend, and a partner to the Maldives. Your commitment to your people, your dedication to serve, and your passion has inspired several including me. Sincere best wishes. pic.twitter.com/wVMZlJLNiE — Abdulla Shahid 🎈 (@abdulla_shahid) May 30, 2019 'Sushma leaves a lasting legacy as External Affairs Minister'. Last minute deliberations are underway to decide on the portfolios. The same would be announced in sometime from now. The portfolios were decided early Friday morning. Post the swearing in, several leaders met at the residence of Amitt Shah to decide on the portfolios. The meeting was attended by Piyush Goyal and Dharmender Pradhan. The meeting concluded only at 1 am. V Sadananda Gowda may retain Statistics and Program Implementation, while Thanwar Chandra Gehlot could be made the social justice and empowerment minister. Ravishankar Prasad is likely to be retained as the Law Minister. Arjun Munda likely to get MSME, while Narendra Singh Tomar could be the Parliamentary Affairs, Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister. Smriti Irani is expected to be made the Women and Child Development Minister. Ram Vilas Paswan may get Consumer Affairs Minister, while Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank could be made the minister for health and family welfare. Nirmala Sitharaman could retained defence, while Jaishankar may be made the Minister for External Affairs. Rajnath Singh is likely to retain the Home Ministry, while Amit Shah may be made Finance and Corporate Affairs, media reports said. The UAE government lit up the iconic ADNOC building in Abu Dhabi on the occasion of the swearing-in ceremony of PM Modi and Council of Ministers to symbolise the close bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two nations. Despite a high number of women in Parliament, only six have got berths in the government. The number is expected to increase in the next re-shuffle. First Cabinet meeting will be held today. In all there are 57 in Team Modi 2.0 With the big day over, the focus now is on the portfolios. The portfolios were to be released late Thursday night, but it was put for later today. Speculation is rife that Amit Shah may get either Home or Finace. Is Shah is made the Home Minister, then Rajnath Singh may get Defence.