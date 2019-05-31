Modi Sarkar 2.0: Know your Cabinet Ministers

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, May 31: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sworn in for the second time in a glittering ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the focus is on the announcement of ministries assigned to the 57 members in the new government.

Two big vacancies in the cabinet, Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj, both for reasons of health, paved the way for major changes in portfolios in PM Modi's Cabinet.

The new Cabinet retains several previous Cabinet Ministers like Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharam, Smriti Irani and also boasts of first-time Ministers like Amit Shah, S Jaishankar. Here is the list of new Cabinet Ministers.

Narendra Modi: Prime Minister and also in-charge of: Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space, all important policy issues and all other portfolios not allocated to any Minister. Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contest Lok Sabha polls from Varanasi.

Rajnath Singh: Rajnath Singh, Minister of Defence. He is a senior leader of the BJP and has served as the party president from 2005 to 2009 and 2013 to 2014. He had reached the zenith of state politics in 2000 when he briefly served as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. Singh won from Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow constituency.

Amit Shah: Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs, Shah has contested 2019 general election from Gandhinagar constituency in Gujarat, defeated C J Chavda of the Congress by a margin of over 5.5 lakh votes. Shah, known for his organizational skills, is credited for the BJP's historic win in 2014 and 2019.

Nitin Gadkari: BJP leader Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways; and Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. He contested from Nagpur constituency in Maharashtra, defeated Nana Patole of the Congress by a margin of 2,16,009 votes. In 2014, Gadkari won the seat by a margin of 2,84,848 votes. He served as the Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Shipping and Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation in the first term of the Modi government.

DV Sadananda Gowda: BJP leader Sadananda Gowda, Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers. Earlier, he served as the Minister of Statistics and Programme Implementation in the Government of India in the Narendra Modi cabinet from 2014 to 2019. He won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Bangalore North.

Nirmala Sitharaman: Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance and Minister of Corporate Affairs. She is a member of the Rajya Sabha and she also served as the defence minister in the first term of the Modi government. She is India's second female defence minister. She has served as the Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs under the Ministry of Finance and the Minister for Commerce and Industry with independent charge.

Ram Vilas Paswan: Ram Vilas Paswan, Minister of Consumer Affairs along with Food and Public Distribution.The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief served as the Cabinet Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. He has been an eight-time Lok Sabha member and former Rajya Sabha MP.

Narendra Singh Tomar: Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; Minister of Rural Development; and Minister of Panchayati Raj. He outperformed Ramniwas Rawat of the Congress by a margin of 1,13,341 votes in Morena constituency of Madhya Pradesh. He served as the Minister of Rural Development, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Panchayati Raj and Mines in the Modi government.

Ravi Shankar Prasad: Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister of Law and Justice, Minister of Communications; and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology.. Earlier, he held the law and justice, and electronics and information technology portfolios in the first term of Narendra Modi government. Prasad, who contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election from the Patna Sahib constituency in Bihar, defeated Congress' Shatrughan Sinha by a margin of 2,84,657 votes.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Harsimrat Kaur Minister of Food Processing Industries. She served as the Minister for Food Processing in the first term of the Narendra Modi government. Kaur defeated Amrinder Singh Raja Warring of the Congress in Bhatinda constituency of Punjab by a margin of 21772 in the 2019 general elections.

Thawarchand Gehlot: Dr. Thawar Chand Gehlot, Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment. He served as the Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment in the NDA Government. Currently, he represents Madhya Pradesh in the Rajya Sabha.

S Jaishankar: Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs. He served as the foreign secretary till 2018. He has also served as envoy to China in the past. Jaishankar, who is presently with Tata Group, is likely to be sworn in today.

Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank': Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Minister of Human Resource Development.This BJP leader has served as the CM of Uttarakhand from 2009 to 2011. Nishank, who has authored several books in Hindi, won the Lok Sabha elections from Haridwar.

Arjun Munda: Arjun Munda, Minister of Tribal Affairs. He has served as the former chief minister of Jharkhand. He won the Khunti Lok Sabha seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. He won the Khunti (ST) seat after narrowly beating his nearest Congress rival Kalicharan Munda.

Smriti Irani: Smriti Zubin Irani, Minister of Women and Child Development; and Minister of Textiles. She has had quite a journey from being a reigning soap star to the political 'giant killer' who defeated Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in his bastion Amethi. In the previous Modi Cabinet, Irani served three departments - Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD), Minister of Information and Broadcasting and the Ministry of Textiles.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan: BJP leader Harsh Vardhan, Minister of Health and Family Welfare; Minister of Science and Technology; and Minister of Earth Sciences. He served as a minister at Ministry of Science and Technology (India), Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Ministry of Earth Sciences in the first term of the Modi government. He won the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha seat, defeating Jai Prakash Agarwal of the Congress by a margin of 2,28,145 votes.

Prakash Javadekar: Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Minister of Information and Broadcasting. He was given charge of the Human Resource Development Ministry in 2016 and was also the Minister State (Independent Charge) for Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and briefly held the portfolio of Information and Broadcasting.

Piyush Goyal: Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways and Minister of Commerce and Industry. He served as the minister of railways and the minister of coal in the Government of India in the recently concluded term of the Narendra Modi government. He was also the minister of state (independent charge) for power, coal, new and renewable energy (2014-2017) and mines (2016-17). He is a member of the Rajya Sabha.

Dharmendra Pradhan: BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister of Steel. He served as the Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship in the NDA Government from 2014 to 2019. He presently represents Madhya Pradesh in Rajya Sabha.

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Minister of Minority Affairs.He became Minister of State for Minority Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs on 26 May 2014 in Narendra Modi government. After the resignation of Najma Heptulla in 2016, he got independent charge of the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

Pralhad Joshi: BJP leader Pralhad Joshi, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Minister of Coal; and Minister of Mines. He has been the member of the Lok Sabha since 2009. He represents Dharwad constituency in the Lower House.

Mahendra Nath Pandey: Mahendra Nath Pandey, Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. He served as the Uttar Pradesh BJP chief. He also served as the Minister of State (MoS) for HRD Ministery in the 2014 NDA government, before quitting the post to serve as the state unit chief in Uttar Pradesh.

Arvind Sawant: Arvind Sawant, Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprise. He served as the MP of Mumbai South from 2014 to 2019. He defeated Mumbai Congress chief Milind Deora from Mumbai South constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Giriraj Singh: Giriraj Singh, Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries.The veteran BJP leader defeated CPI(M) candidate Kanhaiya Kumar from Begusarai in Bihar.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister of Jal Shakti. The BJP leader defeated Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot from Jodhpur Lok Sabha seat. He served as the former Minister of State for Agriculture.