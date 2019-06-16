  • search
    Modi Sarkar 2.0: First session of 17th Lok Sabha today

    New Delhi, June 16: The first session of the 17th Lok Sabha will begin on June 17, today.

    The main focus of this session would be the budget to presented by Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman. The first full budget of the Modi Sarkar 2.0 will be presented on July 5.

    Modi Sarkar 2.0: First session of 17th Lok Sabha tomorrow

    The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in its first meeting had approved the summoning of the 17th Lok Sabha on June 17 (Monday) and subject to the exigencies of Government Business, the session will conclude on July 26 (Friday), an official statement said.

    First Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha sessions on June 17 and 20

    The Rajya Sabha will be convened on June 20 (Thursday) and subject to exigencies of government business, the session will conclude on July 26 (Friday).

    The first two days of the session will be devoted to swearing-in of the newly elected MPs while the Lok Sabha speaker will be elected on June 19.

    The President will be requested to address both the Houses of Parliament assembled together in the Central Hall of Parliament on June 20 (Thursday), in term of article 87(1) of the Constitution.

    The economic survey will be tabled on July 4. The Union Budget for 2019-20 will be presented in the Lok Sabha on July 5 (Friday) at 11 am.

    The first parliament session of 17th Lok Sabha session will have a total of 30 sittings.

