Modi Sarkar 2.0: All eyes on portfolios, will Shah get Home, Rajnath Defence?

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, May 30: Narendra Modi took oath as India's Prime Minister for the second time at the forecourt of majestic Rashtraparti Bhavan after the BJP swept Lok Sabha elections 2019 by winning 303 seats.

Modi was administered the oath of office and secrecy by President Ram Nath Kovind at a grand ceremony in which emminent personalities from different fields took part.

Along with Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, and other top leaders were also sworn-in as Union ministers. D V Sadananda Gowda, Nirmala Sitharaman and Ram Vilas Paswan also tool oath among others.

This is the second time Modi took the oath at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan. Modi was sworn in by the then President Pranab Mukherjee in 2014 in the presence of over 3,500 guests including the heads of SAARC countries.

Stay tuned with us as we bring you all the updates LIVE

Click Here to Pick your dream Cabinet

With the big day over, the focus now is on the portfolios. The portfolios were to be released late Thursday night, but it was put for later today. Speculation is rife that Amit Shah may get either Home or Finace. Is Shah is made the Home Minister, then Rajnath Singh may get Defence.