    Modi Sarkar 2.0: 51 of 56 ministers are crorepatis

    New Delhi, June 01: 51 of the 56 ministers in the Narendra Modi led government, who have been analysed are crorepatis.

    This would mean that 91 per cent of the Ministers are crorepatis says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

    The average assets per Minister is Rs.14.72 crores. Out of the 56 Ministers analysed, 22 (39 per cent) have declared criminal cases against themselves.

    16 (29 per cent) Ministers have declared serious criminal cases including cases related to attempt to murder, communal disharmony, electoral violations etc.

    V. Muraleedharan from Maharashtra, Rajya Sabha Member of BJP has declared a case related to attempt to murder (IPC Section-307).

    22 of the 56 ministers in new Modi government have pending criminal cases

    6 Ministers have declared cases related to Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony (IPC Section-153A) and Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings or any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs (IPC Section-295A).

    3 Ministers have declared cases related to Illegal payments in connection with an election (IPC Section-171H), Bribery (IPC Section - 171E) and undue influence or personation at an election (IPC Section-171F).

    ministers narendra modi government crorepatis association of democratic reforms

