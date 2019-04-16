Modi sa'ab installed cameras, will know if you vote Congress: BJP MLA

India

Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 16: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Gujarat's Fatehpura Ramesh Katara on Tuesday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "installed cameras" and the people "should look for the lotus symbol" and press it.

The MLA, Ramesh Katara, allegedly made the remarks while addressing a small campaign rally in support of BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Dahod, Jasvantsinh Bhabhor, in a village near Dahod two days ago.

In the clip, the MLA from Fatepura, which comes under the Dahod Lok Sabha constituency, is purportedly seen claiming Modi will stop giving work to the village if its residents do not vote for Bhabhor, a Union minister.

"Press the button (on EVM) having the photo of Bhabhor and lotus (BJP's) symbol. This time, Modi saheb has installed cameras (in polling booths). "While sitting there, he would know who had voted for the BJP and who voted in favour of the Congress," Katara is heard saying in the video.

"If votes (to the BJP) will be less in your booth, you will be given less work. Modi saheb, while sitting there, would find out that you did something wrong. "Your photos are there on election card, Aadhaar card and even on ration card," said Katara, warning the villagers.

As the video featuring Katara and his controversial speech went viral, Dahod collector and district election officer V L Kharadi Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to him.

"We issued a show-cause notice to Katara today morning for the alleged breach of the model code of conduct. He is required to tender an explanation in a day," said Kharadi.

Bhabhor, the sitting MP, has been renominated by the BJP for the Dahod (ST) seat.

However, Katara has denied threatening voters and claimed facts have been "distorted" in the video.

Claiming malicious intention behind circulation of the clip, the ruling party MLA said he was just making voters in the tribal-dominated village aware of polling process in their own language.

Voting in all the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat will be held in a single phase on April 23 and counting of votes

will take place on May 23.

Recently, Union Minister Maneka Gandhi told a gathering of Muslims in Sultanpur to vote for her or face the risk of not receiving her help.

In a video clip, which was widely shared on social media, Maneka Gandhi was heard as saying, "This is important. I am winning. I am winning because of the love and support of people. But if my victory is without Muslims, I won't feel that good. Dil khatta ho jayega (Things will become sour). Then when a Muslim comes to me for work, I think let it be, how does it matter. It's all give and take, isn't it? We aren't all sons of Mahatma Gandhi, are we? (laughter). It's not that we keep on giving and then losing in the election. This victory will happen with or without you."

Taking cognisance of Gandhi's speech, the Election Commission on Monday barred her from campaigning for 48 hours for violating the Model Code of Conduct.

The commission earlier on Monday had also barred BSP chief Mayawati and Yogi Adiyanath, UP's BJP chief minister, for 48 and 72 hours for their controversial statements about Muslims