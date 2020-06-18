Modi’s Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan to help poor beat jobs crisis: Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi, Jun 18: In a major relief to migrant workers, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while addressing a press conference on Thursday said that Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan will provide work and enable asset creation in rural areas She also said that the government will pool 25 different projects to give jobs to migrant workers and will front-load Rs 50,000 crore for the cause.

Speaking to media, Sitharaman said,''We want to front-load money allotted for the 25 different works for the 116 districts, to ensure that migrant workers in all these districts are given employment, providing a direction to these workers, also helping rural asset creation.''

The government said that the campaign will be run on a mission mode for 125 days, involving intensified and focused implementation of 25 different types of works to provide jobs to the migrant workers.

''The objectives under 25 schemes of Government of India, which are being brought together under Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan for 116 districts, will be achieved within the 125 days, by offering work to migrant workers and rural citizens,'' Sitharaman said.

The Prime Minister Office informed that these 116 districts comprise more than 25,000 returnee migrant workers across six states, which are Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Odisha, and are estimated to cover about two-thirds of migrant workers.