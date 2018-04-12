Modi's fast: Chandrababu Naidu takes a dig at PM

Amaravati(AP), Apr 12: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday sought to know who Prime Minister Narendra Modi was trying to hoodwink by observing a fast against washout of Parliament's budget session.

"Are there any instances in history where a Prime Minister observed deeksha? Is it not your incompetence?" he asked.

He was referring to the day-long fast observed today by Modi and other BJP MPs. Talking to reporters after inaugurating a police technology centre at Mangalagiri, the Chief Minister said, "For four years, we waited patiently (to get the promises made to AP delivered), but when that did not happen, we came out of the NDA government."

"Modi could not do anything in the Budget session, so now he is doing deeksha against us," he said.

When pointed out to the protests against the Prime Minister's visit to Chennai this morning, the Chief Minister said, "we too will do that. We will do more, but I don't think they will dare come here."

The Prime Minister might have visited Chennai because "their puppet government" was in Tamil Nadu, Naidu said.

"Earlier, everybody used to fear (Modi), now all are emboldened. We have created a situation where all parties are now revolting against the Modi government," the TDP chief observed.

While maintaining that according special category status (SCS) to AP was only a matter of "political solution," the TDP Chief said they might launch a legal fight as well to secure the state's rights.

"Chief Minister is a sovereign authority. I am fighting for the state's rights as the Chief Minister. I am fighting against the Prime Minister and the Central government," he noted.

"There is nothing technical about it. It is purely a political aspect. There is no option but a political solution (to the SCS demand). We will fight legally, besides rousing the people," he added.

Asked if he would visit New Delhi again on the SCS issue, Chandrababu replied in the affirmative. "Not once, but I may have to go many more times. But there will be no compromise till special status is granted," he asserted.

PTI

