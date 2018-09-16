Modi's birthday: PM to spend time with children in Varanasi

New Delhi, Sep 16: Its Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 68th birthday tomorrow (September 18). On this special day, the Prime Minister has decided to spend time with children in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi.

He will reach Varanasi for a two-day visit on Monday afternoon. The prime minister will visit Narur village, where he will interact with children of a primary school, aided by non-profit organisation "Room to Read".

Later, he will interact with students of Kashi Vidyapeeth and children assisted by them on the premises of Diesel Locomotive Works (DLW).

On Tuesday, Modi will inaugurate or lay the foundation of various development projects, cumulatively worth more than Rs 500 crore, according to a statement by the prime minister's office (PMO).

The event will be held at the amphitheatre of Banaras Hindu University (BHU). Among the projects to be inaugurated by Modi are Integrated Power Development Scheme (IPDS) for Puraani Kashi and an Atal Incubation Centre at BHU.

Among the projects for which the foundation stones will be laid is the Regional Ophthalmology Centre at BHU. The prime minister will also address a gathering, the statement said.

OneIndia News with PTI inputs