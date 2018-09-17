Modi interacts with school children on birthday, offers prayer at Kashi Vishwanath

Modi interacting with school children

"As students, it is vital to ask questions. Never feel afraid to ask questions. It is a key aspect of learning," Modi said while interacting with young students of a school at Narur near Varanasi.

Modi also said students must give importance to sports, asking them to go out and play since it is essential.

Modi encourages children to ask questions

"It is important to learn various skills, this will help you forever. I came to your school on the special day of Vishwakarmajayanti. My greetings to everyone on this special day," he told the students.

Earlier, the students welcomed him enthusiastically saying "Swagatam PM."

Modi offers prayer at Kashi Vishwanath Temple

Later, the Prime Minister met students of Kashi Vidyapeeth and children assisted by them on the premises of Diesel Locomotive Works (DLW).

The Prime Minister also offered prayers at the famous Kashi Vishwanath temple on the occasion of his birthday.

Modi visits Manduadih railway station in Varanasi

He also visitedManduadih railway station in Varanasi. As the PM waved at his supporters there, they shouted 'Modi Modi'.

Tomorrow, Modi will inaugurate or lay the foundation of various development projects, cumulatively worth more than Rs 500 crore, according to a statement by the prime minister's office (PMO). The event will be held at the amphitheatre of Banaras Hindu University (BHU).