Modi’s Balakot remark, prima facie a poll code violation: Poll officer

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Apr 11: The comments made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Balakot air strike during an election rally is prima facie a poll code violation, the District Electoral Officer (DEO) of Osmanabad has said.

Modi in an appeal to first time voters in Latur, Maharashtra had urged them to dedicate their votes to the brave soldiers who carried out the Balakot strike and to the braves martyred in the Pulwama attack.

The DEO according to a report in the Indian Express is learnt to have said in its report that the statement was a violation and the same was submitted to the Chief Electoral Officer of Maharashtra.

Now the Election Commission (EC) would take a final call on the matter. If the EC agrees with the views of the DEO, then Modi could be asked to explain his remarks for violation of the Model Code of Conduct. A decision is expected to be taken this week, the report also added.