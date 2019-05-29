Jaitley opts out of new govt, Modi rushes to his residence

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, May 29: Hours after senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley requested that he would like to stay away from any responsibilty in the new Modi-led government, the Prime Minister-elect on Wednesday will reportedly meet the former finance minister to re-consider his decision.

Jaitley had earlier today told PM elect Narendra Modi that he would like to stay away from "any responsibility" in the Modi government's second term in office, citing health reasons for his decision.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will drive down to Arun Jaitley's residence around 8.30 PM today. PM is likely to ask Arun Jaitley to reconsider his earlier decision and remain in Government, reported news agency ANI, quoting sources.

Writing to the Prime Minister elect earlier today, Jaitley cited health reasons for his decision. Jaitley said staying away from any responsibility will help him concentrate on his treatment and health.

Jaitley, who spoke about serious health challenges that he had faced over the last 18 months, followed up on that conversation with a formal letter to the prime minister. He also put out a copy of the letter on his Twitter handle.