Modi reveals why he is giving up his social media accounts on Sunday

Delhi Riots
    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 03: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement about giving up the social media drive netizens into a tizzy. The PM tweeted on Monday, " this Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. Will keep you posted the PM had also tweeted.

    Now the PM has revealed why he will be giving up his social media accounts. This Women's Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions. Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs, Modi said in a tweet.

    Various theories did the rounds following the tweet.

    There was speculation galore that the government may launch a platform, which is not biased against the pro-BJP handles and the Right Wing. However, Modi is known to spring up a surprise and prove everyone wrong. There were some reports that even said that the accounts may be run by women on Sunday as it is International Women's Day.

    The prime minister is active on social media, especially on Twitter where he has 53.3 million followers.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 3, 2020, 13:46 [IST]
