'Modi promised loan waiver to farmers, but wrote off bank dues of his industrialist-friend'

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 14: In a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi alleged that he made an empty promise of loan waiver to farmers, but wrote off bank dues of his industrialist-friends.

Addressing a two-day meet of the All India Congress Seva Dal in Ajmer, Rahul said that every section of society, be it farmers, youth or small-scale traders, suffered under the Modi government and they should get justice. When the Congress returned to power in Rajasthan, the state government waived farm loans, Gandhi said. The prime minister made an empty promise of loan waiver to farmers, but wrote off bank dues of his industrialist-friends, he charged.

Rahul Gandhi said that while the prime minister "insults" him, his family and the Congress party, he had hugged Modi in Parliament. "Hatred can be defeated only by love. He has hatred and the love in me countered that hatred," the Congress president said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is scheduled to address a rally in Rudrapur in Uttarakhand, was held up at the airport for about four hours as his helicopter could not take off due to inclement weather. The prime minister, who landed at the airport around 7 am, began his onward journey around 11:15 am when the weather improved.