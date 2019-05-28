  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Modi pays tributes Veer Savarkar, says he epitomises courage, commitment towards Nation

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 28: Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi paid his tribute to the Indian independence activist and the formulator of the Hindutva philosophy, Veer Damodar Savarkar on the birth anniversary.

    Modi pays tributes Veer Savarkar, says he epitomises courage, commitment towards Nation
    Image Courtesy: @narendramodi

    Taking to Twitter, Modi said,''Savarkar's character was full of specialties. He was a devotee of both health (swastha) and (shastra). Savarkar means tej, Savarkar means sacrifice (tyag), Savarkar means dedication(tap), Savarkar means tarangi, Savarkar means til, Savarkar means strength (talwar). Veer Savarkar is remembered for his courage and fight against the British. But apart from this, he was also a great poet and social reformer who always emphasize harmony and unity. He took poetry and revolution together. Apart from being a poet with sensibilities, he was a courageous revolutionary."

    Modi, Sonia, Rahul pay homage to Nehru on his 55th death anniversary

    Home Minister Rajnath Singh also paid his tribute to the freedom fighter Savarkar.

    Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, also known as Veer Savarkar, is a polarising figure in India history. The freedom fighter was born on May 28, 1883, and was a lawyer by profession. People know him as a Hindutvavadi (a proponent of Hinduism), but Savarkar looked at Hindu philosophy through the eyes of pragmatism and worked towards reforming Hinduism.

    lok-sabha-home

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi birth anniversary tributes rajnath singh

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue