Modi pays tributes Veer Savarkar, says he epitomises courage, commitment towards Nation

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 28: Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi paid his tribute to the Indian independence activist and the formulator of the Hindutva philosophy, Veer Damodar Savarkar on the birth anniversary.

Taking to Twitter, Modi said,''Savarkar's character was full of specialties. He was a devotee of both health (swastha) and (shastra). Savarkar means tej, Savarkar means sacrifice (tyag), Savarkar means dedication(tap), Savarkar means tarangi, Savarkar means til, Savarkar means strength (talwar). Veer Savarkar is remembered for his courage and fight against the British. But apart from this, he was also a great poet and social reformer who always emphasize harmony and unity. He took poetry and revolution together. Apart from being a poet with sensibilities, he was a courageous revolutionary."

Home Minister Rajnath Singh also paid his tribute to the freedom fighter Savarkar.

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, also known as Veer Savarkar, is a polarising figure in India history. The freedom fighter was born on May 28, 1883, and was a lawyer by profession. People know him as a Hindutvavadi (a proponent of Hinduism), but Savarkar looked at Hindu philosophy through the eyes of pragmatism and worked towards reforming Hinduism.