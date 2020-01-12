Modi pays tribute to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary at Belur Math

India

Kolkata, Jan 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tribute to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary at the Belur Math, the headquarters of Ramakrishna Mission.

Modi, who became the first prime minister to stay overnight at the Math in neighbouring Howrah district, woke up early on Sunday and visited the temple of Swami Vivekananda to pay respect to the spiritual leader, Mission officials said.

The thoughts of Sri Ramakrishna emphasise on furthering harmony and compassion. He believed that a great way to serve God is to serve people, especially the poor and downtrodden.



At the Belur Math this morning, I paid tributes to Sri Ramakrishna. pic.twitter.com/Es9vPSH80q — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 12, 2020

Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary is also observed as National Youth Day. The prime minister then visited the main temple building and paid tribute to Sri Ramakrishna Paramahansa, they said.

Modi is scheduled to take part in the morning prayer meeting around 9.30 am at the Math premises, officials said.

The prime minister was received by senior monks of the order after he reached Belur Math on Saturday evening, taking the river route from Kolkata. The PM is on a two-day visit to the city.