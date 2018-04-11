Modi on fast today, dubs it as protest against those who ‘killed democracy'

In a veiled attack on the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the fast which he is holding on Thursday is aimed at protesting against those who "killed democracy" by disrupting Parliament.

"The people who couldn't gain power in 2014, don't want the country to move forward. They didn't let Parliament work for a single day. They killed democracy & we will observe fast to bring their crime in front of world. I will also hold fast. But I will continue my work," ANI quoted PM Modi as saying.

Prime Minister Modi and BJP president Amit Shah on Tuesday announced that they would observe a day-long fast on April 12 over the washout of Budget Session in Parliament. The BJP holds opposition solely responsible for disruptions in Parliament because of which hardly any legislative business could be carried out, especially in the second half of the Budget Session.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi had on Monday (April 9) led his party in a nationwide daylong fast against caste violence, communalism and the non-functioning of Parliament, for which the UPA blames the ruling BJP.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had on Saturday (April 7) written to Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu, urging the latter to convene a special two-week session in May-June to make up for time lost during the Budget Session, which was marred by disruptions.

In the budget session which concluded on Friday (April 6), the Lok Sabha spent just 1% of its allotted time on legislative business while the Rajya Sabha spent 6%. In all, 250 hours were wasted while issues like the PNB scam and alleged dilution of the SC/ST Act couldn't come up for discussion. Both Houses saw repeated adjournments since the second leg of the Budget Session reconvened on 5 March over several issues. While AIADMK MPs have been protesting over the Centre's failure to form the Cauvery Management Board, whereas Congress has been opposing it.

