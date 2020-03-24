For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Modi on 21 day nationwide lockdown: 10 key takeaways
India
New Delhi, Mar 24: Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday, 24 March, announced a nationwide lockdown starting midnight on 25 March for 21 days to curb the spread of COVID-19.
- Cornavirus has made many powerful countries helpless; challenges are increasing despite all efforts.
- 'Social distancing' is the only way to tackle coranavirus
- If we neglect towards observing social distance or else we will have to pay heavy price
- This lockdown is in a way curfew and would be more stringent than Janta curfew
- One step outside can make way for coronavirus into your house."
- With folded hands, I appeal to people not to go out of their homes.
- If we won't follow the nationwide lockdown for 21 days, we will be pushed back by 21 years.
- This is time for patience and discipline; I appeal to you with folded hands to remember people putting their lives at risk for our safety.
- All essential services to continue and remain functional.
- List of essential services remains unchanged since the March 22nd 'Janta Curfew'