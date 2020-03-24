  • search
    Modi on 21 day nationwide lockdown: 10 key takeaways

    New Delhi, Mar 24: Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday, 24 March, announced a nationwide lockdown starting midnight on 25 March for 21 days to curb the spread of COVID-19.

    Modi on 21 day nationwide lockdown: 8 key takeaways
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    1. Cornavirus has made many powerful countries helpless; challenges are increasing despite all efforts.
    2. 'Social distancing' is the only way to tackle coranavirus
    3. If we neglect towards observing social distance or else we will have to pay heavy price
    4. This lockdown is in a way curfew and would be more stringent than Janta curfew
    5. One step outside can make way for coronavirus into your house."
    6. With folded hands, I appeal to people not to go out of their homes.
    7. If we won't follow the nationwide lockdown for 21 days, we will be pushed back by 21 years.
    8. This is time for patience and discipline; I appeal to you with folded hands to remember people putting their lives at risk for our safety.
    9. All essential services to continue and remain functional.
    10. List of essential services remains unchanged since the March 22nd 'Janta Curfew'

