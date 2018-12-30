Modi officially announces re-naming of three islands in Andaman & Nicobar

  • search
    Port Blair, Dec 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday officially renamed 3 islands of Andaman And Nicobar. The Ross Island was renamed as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep, the Neil Island would now be known as Shaheed Dweep and the Havelock Island as Swaraj Dweep.

    Prime Minister Modi in Port Blair

    Prime Minister Modi is in Port Blair, the capital of Andaman and Nicobar islands, to mark the 75th anniversary of freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose's declaration of the formation of the Azad Hind government in 1943. Modi, also hoisted a 150-metre-high national flag at Port Blair to mark the 75th anniversary of the declaration of the formation of the Azad Hind government.

    "Each time we talk about freedom fighters, the name of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose fills up with pride and new energy," the Prime Minister said.

    [Govt working to ensure better facilities for Andamans, says PM Modi in Port Blair]

    Modi announced important decisions relating to agriculture and fisheries. He said these will help protect local culture of the Andaman and Nicobar islands as well as increase livelihood opportunities.

    "We are committed to giving the country affordable and green energy. While preserving the environment of the Car Nicobar, the possibilities of electrifying the place with solar power are being explored at the moment," he said, adding that a 300-KW solar power generation unit will be set up on the island.

    PM Modi paid homage to the victims who lost their lives in 2014 Tsunami at the Tsunami Memorial in Car Nicobar.

    [In tribute to Netaji Bose, 3 Andaman Nicobar islands get desi names]

    Modi on Sunday congratulated the people of Car Nicobar for overcoming the impact of Tsunami, which struck the Island in 2004, and said the government is working to provide better facilities to the people in the Andamans.

    Subhash Chandra Bose had hoisted the flag at Port Blair on December 30, 1943, as he believed that Port Blair was the first territory to be freed from British rule. This happened after the Japanese captured that area during the time of the Second World War. Bose had then reportedly suggested that the Andaman and Nicobar Islands be renamed as Shahid and Swaraj Dweep. 

    He had also declared the islands as the first Indian territory freed from British rule.

    Story first published: Sunday, December 30, 2018, 19:08 [IST]
