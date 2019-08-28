  • search
    Modi not raise internal matter like J&K during annual UNGA session next month

    By Simran Kashyap
    New Delhi, Aug 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 28. As per the initial list issued by the UN, PM Modi will speak in the General Debate at around 7.30 PM.

    Modi not raise internal matter like J&K during annual UNGA session next month

    As prime minister, Modi had given his maiden address at the UNGA in 2014. His address to the world leaders at the UN in September will be his first after winning a second term as prime minister in a resounding electoral victory in May. While, Imran Khan's 20-minute speech is likely to address only the alleged human rights violations by India since the abrogation of Article 370 pertaining to the special status of J&K, PM Modi's speech is expected to steer clear of the matter in keeping with India's stand that the region is an internal matter.

    Modi's address would come hours before that of Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan is expected to push the United Nations to pay more attention to India's actions in Kashmir also to address diverse issues like climate change, universal health coverage, sustainable development goals, financing for development initiatives, and assistance for small island developing states (SIDS), said media reports.

    Media reports have pointed out that Pakistan is pushing China and the UK for a special session at the forthcoming meeting of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on Kashmir in Geneva from September 9.

    Meanwhile, PM Modi will reach New York on September 23 after a meeting with the Indian community in Houston. He will leave for India after his UNGA speech but will meet several global leaders during the event. There is no bilateral meeting scheduled with US President Trump on the sidelines of UNGA, but the two leaders have already met at this month's G7 Summit in France where PM Modi was a special invitee.

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 28, 2019, 8:40 [IST]
