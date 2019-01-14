Modi not invited for MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s son’s wedding

  • search
    Mumbai, Jan 14: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has not yet invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi while top politicos in Delhi like Congress president Rahul Gandhi were already invited for his son's wedding.

    According to a report by Hindustan Times, Modi's cabinet colleagues along with top BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani have all been invited for the January 27th wedding at St Regis hotel at Lower Parel.

    The list of people invited so far includes former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj, Nitin Gadkari, Prakash Jawdekar, Dharmendra Pradhan and Menaka Gandhi.

    Thackeray who was once a strong supporter of Modi is now his bitter critic and advocates a stance of a 'Modi-mukt Bharat'.

    Thackeray's son Amit is getting married to Mitali Borude, the daughter of a well-known physician, Dr Sanjay Borude. It is slated to be a simple wedding. Mitali is a fashion designer by profession and has her own label.

