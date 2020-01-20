  • search
    Modi, new BJP President J P Nadda to meet party CMs, deputy CMs

    New Delhi, Jan 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and J P Nadda, who is set to be elected BJP president, will hold a meeting with chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of party-ruled states on Monday evening.

    The meeting will follow the formal announcement of Nadda as the new national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

    The leader from Himachal Pradesh is set to be elected unopposed to the top party post, succeeding Amit Shah.

      Party leader Narendra Tomar hailed Nadda's expected elevation, saying he had vast organisational and administrative experience, and expressed confidence that the party would go from strength to strength under him.

      Union ministers, including Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and Shah, and party representatives from states filed nomination papers in Nadda's support as the BJP began the exercise to elect its new national president.

