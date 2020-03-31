Modi mobilises ambassadors across the world to fight COVID-19

New Delhi, Mar 31: The Ministry of External Affairs said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had reacted early to fight the outbreak of coronavirus. The MEA said that the early reaction was to reduce the risk of importing the infection and thereafter prevent a large outbreak.

In the meantime, the Prime Minister has spoken to almost all serving Indian ambassadors across the world and appreciate their efforts. Modi also tried to understand how bilateral relations could be leveraged to source equipments and technology to fight the pandemic.

Modi advised the ambassadors to stay alert and also identify countries so that medical equipment could be procured. He also urged them to publicise the PM-CARES Fund so that donations from abroad could be mobilised.

The MEA in a statement said that the PM noted that extraordinary times require extraordinary solutions, which is why in this globalised era, most of the world has quarantined itself. This was an unavoidable step taken to fight this pandemic, but this was also hugely consequential, as the closure of the globalised system has had an extensive and far reaching impact upon the international transport system, financial markets and the global economy.