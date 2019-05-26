Modi meets Venkaiah Naidu ahead of first visit to Gujarat after poll victory

New Delhi, May 26: A day after being appointed prime minister for a second term, Narendra Modi on Sunday called on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.

Sources described it as a courtesy call.

Modi reached the vice president house here to meet Naidu this morning.

Modi was on Saturday appointed prime minister by President Ram Nath Kovind after he was unanimously elected NDA parliamentary party leader at a meeting in which he asked coalition members to work without discrimination, stressing on the need to win the trust of minorities.

In the general election, he led the BJP-led NDA to a landslide victory with the alliance winning 353 seats, including an unprecedented 303 by the BJP.