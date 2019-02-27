Modi holds security meet with 3 service chiefs on Pak situation, his second in 24 hours

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 27: The three service chiefs of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in the national capital on Wednesday. This was PM Modi's second meeting with the chiefs of the Army, the Navy and the Air Force within 24 hours.

The meeting took place amid the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, after the latter took an Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot in its custody following Pakistani Air Force's failed attempt to breach the Indian air space at Nowshera in Jammu and Kashmir, earlier today.

Earlier in the day, Pakistani aircraft violated Indian air space in the Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Wednesday morning. The Indian Air Force scrambled jets and pushed them back. News agency ANI has reported that a Pakistan Air Force F-16 was shot down in Indian retaliatory fire in Nowshera's Lam valley.

Also Read | India objects to Pakistan's display of an injured IAF personnel'

The Pakistani jets had entered into Indian air space over Rajouri district this morning, sources said.

The air space violation by Pakistani jets comes a day after Indian Air Force jets flew across the Line of Control to blow up Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest terror camp.