  • search
Trending Donald Trump Flashback 2019 IPL Auction 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Modi meets Portuguese PM, discusses broader roadmap for strengthening bilateral relations

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa and discussed broader roadmap for strengthening bilateral relations in areas such as defence, science and technology and trade.

    Costa is visiting India on Modi's invitation to attend the second meeting of the organising committee for the celebrations of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa before their meeting at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa before their meeting at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi

    "Forging stronger partnerships, PM Modi welcomed Portuguese PM Antonio Costa on his first visit to India since his re-election. During their talks, the leaders discussed the broader roadmap for strengthening relations in areas such as defence, science and technology and trade," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted. This was the third official meeting between the two prime ministers in a span of three years.

    They have also met on the sidelines of various multilateral events. This is Costa's first bilateral visit outside Europe after being re-elected as prime minister on October 6.

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi bilateral relations meeting bilateral trade

    Story first published: Thursday, December 19, 2019, 14:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 19, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue